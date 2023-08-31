Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.65. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1,234,951 shares.

PSNY has been the subject of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 2,161,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 795,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 80,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 475,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 943.3% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 460,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

