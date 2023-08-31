Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Gap Down to $124.49

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.49, but opened at $121.19. Dollar Tree shares last traded at $122.02, with a volume of 250,378 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.