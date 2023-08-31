Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Gap Up to $12.58

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $12.85. Mineralys Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 3,355 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MLYS

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.52. Research analysts expect that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mineralys Therapeutics

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, CEO Jon Congleton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,409,699.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 157,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $2,012,335.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,409,699.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,509,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,103,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,714,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.