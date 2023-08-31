Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $9.22

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $8.91. Azul shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 151,427 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Azul Trading Down 5.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Azul by 697.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Featured Stories

