Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Gap Down to $40.88

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.88, but opened at $39.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 297,773 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $39,919,596,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

