OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.62. OUTFRONT Media shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 119,182 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.24%.

In related news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 248,311 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 842,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 72,007 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,821,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 392,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

