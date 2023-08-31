Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.10. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.
Lavoro Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.
