Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.25

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.10. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

About Lavoro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

