Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Down 5.7% in August

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.97.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $387.40. 508,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

