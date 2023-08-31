IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 160,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $579.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $444,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 287,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 167,330 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

