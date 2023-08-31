Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Down 5.8% in August

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 22.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
