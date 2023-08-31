Short Interest in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Drops By 5.7%

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 13,040,000 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

HLF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,955. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,967.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

