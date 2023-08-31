Short Interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Decreases By 5.8%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 9,270.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 114.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 193,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.99. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,899.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

