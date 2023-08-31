Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $98.82

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $98.82, but opened at $101.03. Ryanair shares last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 73,391 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ryanair by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $3,660,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 15.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.