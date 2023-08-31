MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up about 1.3% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $10,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $17.70 to $15.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.00 to $10.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE ZIM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

