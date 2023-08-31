Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declines By 5.8%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 135,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

In related news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,566.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 606,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,921 shares of company stock valued at $69,197 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 127,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 106,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 309.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 94,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 58,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCBP. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BCBP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,926. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts; interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts; and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

