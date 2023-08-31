MRP Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 3.4% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Fortinet by 259.1% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 44,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Fortinet by 22.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 379,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after buying an additional 68,904 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Fortinet by 50.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 63,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $60.21. 6,422,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,029. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

