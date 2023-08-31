MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 599 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.1% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 14,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $180.02. 4,716,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,078,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.18 and its 200-day moving average is $180.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.