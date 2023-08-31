MRP Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,785,357.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,904. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.99 and a 52 week high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

