Contrasting Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) and Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Xiaomi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics -14.67% -9.45% -4.90% Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $542.75 million 0.21 $410,000.00 ($5.59) -1.59 Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Universal Electronics and Xiaomi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Xiaomi.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Universal Electronics and Xiaomi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Xiaomi 0 1 0 0 2.00

Universal Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 143.45%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Xiaomi.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Xiaomi on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets. The company offers universal radio frequency (RF) and infrared remote controls primarily for sale to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded for sale to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game consoles, and other consumer electronic and smart home devices to connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver home entertainment, smart home services, and device or system information. It also provides cloud-services that support its embedded software and hardware solutions; intellectual property that the company licenses principally to OEMs and video service providers; RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems, primarily to OEM customers, as well as hotels and hospitality system integrators; and AV accessories to consumers, including universal remote controls, television wall mounts, and stands and digital television antennas. The company also serves through a network of national and regional distributors and dealers. It sells its products in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products. The Internet Services segment provides advertising services and internet value-added services; and engages in the online game and fintech businesses. The Others segment offers hardware repair services for its products; and installation services for certain IoT products. The company also engages in the wholesale and retail of smartphones and ecosystem partners' products; development and sale of software, hardware, and television; procurement and sale of smartphones, ecosystem partners' products, and spare parts; procurement of raw materials; and operation of retail stores. It is also involved in the provision of advertising and promotion services; investment; commercial factoring activities; e-commerce business; sale of e-books; electronic payment technology services; technical services; and integrated circuit chip design services, as well as engages in smart electric vehicle business. Xiaomi Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

