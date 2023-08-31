Head to Head Analysis: Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) & Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anywhere Real Estate 1 3 1 0 2.00 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anywhere Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anywhere Real Estate -8.71% -5.84% -1.64% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and Ohmyhome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Anywhere Real Estate and Ohmyhome’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anywhere Real Estate $5.93 billion 0.12 -$287.00 million ($4.75) -1.38 Ohmyhome $7.03 million 3.93 -$2.28 million N/A N/A

Ohmyhome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anywhere Real Estate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ohmyhome shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Anywhere Real Estate



Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes lead generation activities and global relocation services operation. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction marketplace. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. In addition, it originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

About Ohmyhome



Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services. In addition, it provides home renovation and furnishing services; home services, including cleaning, painting, and related services for the upgrading and maintenance needs of homeowners; professional moving services; relocating services; and insurance referral services. Further, the company offers project management services for interior decoration projects of residential and commercial units; and engages in distributing technology platform product for property management firms and developers to facilitate communication, facility booking, fee, and tax payments. Ohmyhome Limited was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

