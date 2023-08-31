QUASA One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,323.11 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1,323.11 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020881 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,008.62 or 1.00070129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00082886 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,395.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

