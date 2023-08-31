SmartFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, SmartFi has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $30.11 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SmartFi

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartFi

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

