Thunder Brawl (THB) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,496.06

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $24,518.97 and approximately $45,496.06 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00013926 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $54,881.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

