Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.5% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.89.

Shares of AVGO traded up $30.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $922.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,518. The company has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $871.36 and a 200 day moving average of $739.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

