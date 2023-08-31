QUINT (QUINT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $214.77 Million

QUINT (QUINT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 32% against the US dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $214.77 million and approximately $63,889.64 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

