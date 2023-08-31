RK Capital Management LLC Has $9.22 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for approximately 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Exponent worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,845,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exponent by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,743,000 after purchasing an additional 493,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.86. 443,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,591. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $112.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.15.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

