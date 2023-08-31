Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stake Raised by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 177.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076,100 shares during the period. Stagwell accounts for about 2.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stagwell

In other news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,024.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STGW shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stephens downgraded Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

