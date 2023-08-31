RK Capital Management LLC Acquires 115,900 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,900 shares during the period. Calix accounts for 3.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Calix worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, reaching $46.53. 1,047,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,888. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $261.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CALX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

