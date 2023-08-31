Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Lifted by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $19,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,318,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,252,000 after purchasing an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.36. 838,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.72. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,275 shares of company stock valued at $314,096. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

