RK Capital Management LLC Sells 31,455 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,455 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up approximately 1.9% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.15, for a total transaction of $189,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,916.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $267.08. 85,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,111. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.20). Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

