Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Helios Technologies worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 62,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 71,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,813. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

