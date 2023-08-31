RK Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 329,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,456,000. Option Care Health accounts for about 2.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,303.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate bought 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,763.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate bought 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 58,965 shares of company stock worth $2,041,654 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,759. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.36.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

