RK Capital Management LLC Sells 723,800 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,800 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 188.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $81,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 7,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $81,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 11,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $116,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at $123,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,854 shares of company stock valued at $221,240. Company insiders own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SOI traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 232,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $464.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

