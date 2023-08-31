Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 3.3% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Comfort Systems USA worth $14,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $37,353,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after purchasing an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $49,490,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 215.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after purchasing an additional 212,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 6,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.29, for a total value of $1,160,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,312,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,684. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.57. 222,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $186.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.29.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.29%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.