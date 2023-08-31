RK Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

RK Capital Management LLC decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. TopBuild accounts for 2.7% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of TopBuild worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $290.21. 153,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,196. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $307.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,749 shares of company stock worth $4,133,887 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

