RK Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,600 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PowerSchool worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97,789 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 1,627,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,561. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.69 and a beta of 0.93. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.28 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,115,882.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,402 shares of company stock worth $1,400,802. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.91.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

