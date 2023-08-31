RK Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,400 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 646,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 313.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,589 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Matson news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $373,593.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,413. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.88. 212,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,164. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.49 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MATX. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

