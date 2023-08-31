John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Position Lessened by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies accounts for approximately 2.2% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 102,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,564. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

