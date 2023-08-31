RK Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,622. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.