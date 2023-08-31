Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.31% of Royal Gold worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after purchasing an additional 659,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after acquiring an additional 249,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 17.2% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 309,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

