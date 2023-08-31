Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,445 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AZO traded down $31.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,531.33. 136,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,291. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,483.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,510.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.