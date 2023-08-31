Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 429.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 164,829 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.17% of Darden Restaurants worth $31,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 43.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,363,023.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,100,107.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,034,918.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.51. 873,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,188. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

