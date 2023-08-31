Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AEP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.40. 3,095,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,446. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

