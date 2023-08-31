Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,407 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $28,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

NYSE:DTE traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

