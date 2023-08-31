First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Holdings Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,996 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $31,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,360.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,360.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,115.61. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

