Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.44% of Ingredion worth $29,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $62,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after buying an additional 468,332 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $28,182,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,249. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.