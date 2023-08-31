Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.39% of Casey’s General Stores worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.41. 231,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.22 and a 1-year high of $257.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.