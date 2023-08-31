The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $215,742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172 shares of company stock worth $302,012 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,277. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

