Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $34,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ADM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.30. 4,172,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,699. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

