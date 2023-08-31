Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,911 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $37,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.06. 3,092,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,477. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

